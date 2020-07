Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goldman Sachs just got bullish on JPMorgan Chase.

The Wall Street firm upgraded shares of the banking giant to buy from neutral, sending shares up slightly in premarket trading on Friday. Goldman hiked JPMorgan's 12-month price target to $116 per share from $100, implying about 15% upside.