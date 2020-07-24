Here's how much you need to put in a 529 savings plan every month to send your kid to Oxford debt-free

The University of Oxford in the U.K. estimates it will cost overseas students nearly $65,000 to attend the school in 2020-2021, if you factor in tuition and expenses.

But that's not the price you will pay in 18 years.

CNBC ran the numbers, and we can tell you how much money you would need to save to send your child to Oxford debt-free. The first tool you will need is a 529 savings plan. The products vary but allow you to save money for a child's education costs and offer much more than a traditional savings account.

Check out this video to see how much you will need to put away every month to send your child to college on the other side of the Atlantic without student loans.