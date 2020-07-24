A loss of people and biodiversity: How the growth of towns and cities has impacted the countryside

Until recently, the idea of moving to a big city or town represented an attractive proposition to many. In 2018, the United Nations said that 55% of the planet was living in "urban areas" and forecast that this would rise to 68% by the middle of the century.



While the coronavirus pandemic has made a great deal of people re-evaluate their priorities in terms of where they want to live and work, it still holds true – for the moment, at least – that the economic, cultural and social offerings of a highly urbanized environment can be hard to beat.



It may not seem immediately obvious, but people leaving rural areas for urban ones can have some pretty significant impacts on the natural world.



Speaking to CNBC's "Sustainable Energy", Yann Laurans, biodiversity and ecosystems programme director at the Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations, was asked whether "rural flight" was a threat to the environment.

"It is a global threat," he replied. "Think that 80% of biodiversity worldwide is in areas where traditional production, people's way of life, is happening," he added.

Indeed, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has previously stated that "traditional indigenous territories" are home to 80% of the world's biodiversity.

"So, when we lose these people that live in the countryside, in the mountains, in the savannas, when they 'fly' to the city, we are losing the biodiversity that's accompanying this system," he added. "And that's one of the explanations of why biodiversity is actually decreasing so strongly."



On the subject of governments getting involved with the issue, Laurans stated that "of course" they were trying to do something but pointed to larger, systemic, problems that presented significant hurdles.

"They invest in rural areas in terms of, for example, roads, hospitals, schools, and all this," he explained. "But this is not enough to fight against … let's say the general economic system of which we are part, all of us."