'Spider-Man: Far From Home' sequel delayed another month to December 2021

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • The third Tom Holland-led "Spider-Man" film from Sony and Marvel will now arrive in theaters Dec. 17, 2021.
  • This is the second time the film has been moved on the calendar.
  • The push comes on the heels of a number of other studio slate shake-ups.
Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in Sony's "Spider-Man: Far From Home."
Sony

Sony Pictures announced Thursday that it altered the release of the third Tom Holland "Spider-Man" flick once more.

This time, the Queens-based hero is slated to return to theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.

Holland's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man had initially been set to sling webs on the big screen on July 16, 2021. However, in April, as it was clear production shutdowns would be prolonged, the film was pushed to Nov. 5, 2021.

It's unclear if Sony's last push was due to production delays on "Spider-Man," delays on other Marvel projects or a combination of the two.

The push to December comes on the heels of a number of other studio slate shake-ups including Warner Bros. pushing "Tenet" and Disney delaying the release of "Mulan" as well as pushing Star Wars and Avatar films back a yearParamount Pictures is also ushering "A Quiet Place Part II" and "Top Gun: Maverick" into 2021.