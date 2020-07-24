Texas coronavirus outbreak 'going to take a little while' to eliminate, Gov. Abbott says

Texas has not yet "conquered" the coronavirus and it's "going to take a little while" to eliminate, although the state has made some strides, Gov. Greg Abbott told CNBC on Friday.

"We are turning the situation in the state of Texas. It's just going to take a little while, but we're going to be fine," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Abbott said that one of the challenges Texas faced as it reopened was that people thought the coronavirus had been "completely defeated" and that the state wouldn't experience the widespread infections first reported in New York earlier this year.

"The first really challenge I had to do was to help my fellow Texans understand is that the coronavirus is real, it is here, it's not going away, we need to step up and understand the way we need to fully respond to it," Abbott said.