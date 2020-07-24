The EU wants to lift some strict financial rules to tackle the economic crisis

The European Union unveiled plans to ease some financial regulation as it grapples with the economic shock of the coronavirus crisis — a move that will likely impact brokerage firms worldwide.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has proposed three new steps to ensure there's more investment going into the real economy. The institution wants a streamlined prospectus to make it easier to invest; it wants more research analysis of small and medium-sized firms; and it wants to amend the securitization framework to boost bank lending.

The rules will apply to companies operating within the EU, but also to any jurisdiction working with EU-based firms. The U.K. is no longer be a member of the EU, but it might choose to follow the same amendments to the rules.

"Today's targeted amendments will make it easier for our businesses to get the funding they need and to invest in our economy," Valdis Dombrovskis, the executive vice president of the European Commission, said in a statement.

He added that "capital markets are vital to the recovery, because public financing alone will not be enough to get our economies back on track."

The Commission estimated earlier this month that the 27-member bloc will contract 8.3% this year due to the pandemic, and grow by 5.8% in 2021. However, many businesses are not expecting to return to their pre-crisis levels before 2022.