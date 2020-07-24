Treasury yields move lower ahead of business activity data

U.S. government debt prices were higher Friday morning as traders monitored coronavirus' cases and new data.

At around 2:47 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped to 0.5692% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also fell to 1.2193%. Yields move inversely to prices.

On Thursday, bond yields also dipped on the back of worse-than-expected employment numbers. U.S. weekly jobless claims came in at 1.416 million for last week. Economists had forecast that 1.3 million workers had filed for unemployment benefits.