Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

People are walking by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building during Covid-19 pandemic in New York on May 26, 2020.

Facebook shares slid 0.81% on Friday and Alphabet declined by 0.56%. Microsoft , Tesla and Apple also ended the session lower. These stocks also posted weekly losses, which translated into declines for the major averages this week. The S&P 500 slid 0.28% for the week, snapping a three-week winning streak. The Dow fell for the first time in four weeks as well. The Nasdaq fell 1.33% this week, logging in its first back-to-back weekly declines since May.

Uncertainty around the coronavirus and the rising U.S.-China tensions pushed gold prices to an all-time closing high. The precious metal settled at $1,897.50 per ounce .

Hasbro and Albertsons kick off one of the busiest weeks of the earnings season.

