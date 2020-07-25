Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google CEO hearing rescheduled to Wednesday

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, on January 22, 2020.

The major Congressional hearing on competition in the U.S. tech sector has been delayed two days to Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee confirmed on Saturday.

The antitrust hearing — set to feature Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai — was originally scheduled for Monday but was postponed due to it conflicting with the memorial service for the late Rep. John Lewis, as CNBC reported earlier. The House Judiciary Committee and the Antitrust Subcommittee confirmed the move in a postponement listed on the subcomittee's website.

In essence, lawmakers intend the hearing to be the culmination of an extended investigation into the four technology giants. Members of Congress expect to issue a report on the results of the investigation after the hearing, leading to legislative proposals that aim to update antitrust laws for the digital era.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at noon ET on Wednesday, July 29.

— CNBC's Lauren Feiner contributed to this report.

