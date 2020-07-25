Why the complete version of Tesla Full Self-Driving will take longer than Elon Musk says it will

During Tesla's 2019 Autonomy Day, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company is expected to have one million vehicles on the road by the end of 2020 that could function as robotaxis.

Though the semi-autonomous Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, or FSD, features are loved by some, others say Musk's driverless dream is far from becoming a reality.

CNBC explores how Tesla Autopilot and Full Self-Driving have evolved over the years, why they have been controversial and why the complete version of FSD has yet to be released. Watch the video to learn more.