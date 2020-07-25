Investor who's up more than 50% this year says to identify next-gen companies and stick with them

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Baillie Gifford's market-beating approach for its long-term global growth strategy is simple: identify resilient companies addressing big opportunities and stick with them through the ups and downs.

So far, this strategy has been a winning one. The Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund has surged more than 50% this year, compared with the S&P 500's 1% drop. Over the past year, as well as the last three years, it's also handily beat the index, gaining 68% and 100%, while the S&P has returned 6% and 30%.

The fund has outperformed 99% of its competitors since its launch, according to data from Morningstar, thanks to concentrated positions in names like Tesla and Amazon.