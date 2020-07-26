Back on campus or distance learning: Many students are conflicted

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, a growing number of U.S. colleges have said their campuses will remain closed through the fall semester.

Still, students are heading back to school as soon as this weekend. For some, there is nowhere else to go.

About 52% of high school and college students said going back to school in the fall is a bad idea, according to one survey of over 7,000 people by research and opinion firm TruePublic.

Others are more worried about the risk of living with vulnerable family members during the public health crisis, or don't have an option.

Nicole Toms, 22, will be a senior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Unable to go back home to her grandparents in Florida because of concerns about their health and safety, Toms is living in an apartment off-campus.

With her work-study position on hold, she found a job at a local Target to make ends meet. When it came to her own wellbeing, "having a safe area was important but finances were more important," she said.

She also received some financial assistance through the Horatio Alger Emergency Support Program, which has disbursed over $130,000 to more than 200 students.