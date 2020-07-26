Global confirmed coronavirus cases top 16.05 million, with a quarter in the U.S.

A couple wearing face masks visit Santa Monica Pier which re-opened on June 25 after closure for over three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, on June 26, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.

Global confirmed coronavirus infections passed 16.05 million on Sunday, with roughly a quarter of those — 4,178,730 — in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide total on Sunday afternoon GMT was 16,055,909 confirmed cases of the virus and 644,661 deaths.

The U.S. continues to see record increases in case and fatality numbers in several states, with the country registering more than 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for four straight days as of Saturday. Total U.S. deaths from the virus currently number 146,463.

Brazil follows with 2,394,513 confirmed cases, India with 1,385,635 and Russia with 811,073. Brazil also has the highest death count after the U.S. at 86,449, followed by the U.K. at 45,823, Mexico at 42,645 and Italy at 35,102. India has seen 32,060 deaths linked to the coronavirus and France 30,195.

In the U.S., New York state remains the hardest-hit state for virus deaths in the country at 32,608. But cases are surging in a number of southern and western states — Florida's case count has topped that of New York with 414,511, while California leads the country with cases at 440,000. New York now ranks third.