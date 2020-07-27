Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is out of the hospital

Wilbur Ross, U.S. commerce secretary, wears a protective mask while arriving to a signing ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has left the hospital where he had been admitted for health reasons unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic, the Commerce Department said Monday.

Ross "is doing well and resting at home," the department said in a statement. "We continue to anticipate a quick recovery. He is engaged and involved, business as usual at the Department of Commerce."

A spokesperson for the department had revealed on July 18 that Ross had checked in for "minor, non-coronavirus related issues."

The 82-year-old secretary of Commerce had been working from his home in Palm Beach, Florida, since at least late March. It is unclear what health complications required Ross to be hospitalized.

Days before his hospitalization was announced, Ross had been in Washington, D.C., where he joined a crowd of White House officials and reporters to hear President Donald Trump deliver remarks on cutting regulations. Ross had also apparently attended a small-business showcase at the White House on July 2, when he received a shout-out from Trump.

Health officials warn the elderly face greater risks from the coronavirus pandemic, which has now infected more than 4.2 million people in the U.S. and killed at least 146,900, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.