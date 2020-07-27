Coronavirus live updates: Moderna wins additional U.S. funding; WHO deems Covid-19 'most severe' health emergency

Congressional Republicans are expected to introduce their latest piece of coronavirus relief legislation on Monday, as economic benefits for many Americans run out. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday the administration could "move quickly" to implement any relief — the Treasury Department is responsible for sending stimulus checks out to Americans. On the vaccine front, the U.S. government awarded Moderna an additional $472 million over the weekend to help it conduct the upcoming phase three trial of its vaccine candidate.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: