European stocks retreat with U.S.-China tensions, coronavirus in focus; travel stocks down 3.4%

European markets declined on Monday morning as investors continue to watch rising diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China, while travel stocks tumbled after the U.K. imposed quarantine measures on people returning from Spain.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.5% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks tumbling 3.2% to lead losses while basic resources bucked the trend to add 0.5%.

European stocks are struggling to follow the overnight action in Asia, where stocks broadly advanced after data showed China's industrial profit soared in June as the economy looks to bounce back from coronavirus-induced shutdowns.

However, caution remains after a fraying of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and China, which saw the U.S. consulate in Chengdu shut down on Monday in compliance with a retaliatory measure from Beijing, after Washington ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

Tensions between the world's two largest economies, along with lingering fears about the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. and elsewhere, also pushed gold prices to new record highs in the early hours of Monday as investors sought safety. Spot gold touched as high as $1,943.9275 per ounce during Asia Pacific trading hours.