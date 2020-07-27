Hasbro revenue falls 29% as store closures, product shortages hurt sales; shares fall

The board game Monopoly by toymaker Hasbro at a toy store in New York City.

Store closures, product shortages and lower retail inventory hampered Hasbro in the second quarter, as the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings on Monday.

Hasbro reported second-quarter earnings of 2 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $860 million. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 23 cents on revenue of $992 million.

Revenue was down 29% on a pro forma basis, year-over-year.

While Hasbro saw strong demand for its products between April and June, the company faced challenges globally due to closures in its supply chain and the shutdown of movie theaters.

"We believe the outlook improves from here," Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said in a statement.

Shares of the company were down more than 3% in premarket trading Monday.

