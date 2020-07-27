Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Earn

How much money Americans think is enough to be 'financially comfortable'

Getty Images

If you asked Americans how much money it would take to be considered "financially comfortable" in January 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., the responses would look a lot different than they do today.

In January, Americans said it would take a net worth of $934,000, on average, to be considered "financially comfortable." In June, that number dropped considerably, to $655,000. 

The numbers come from Charles Schwab's 2020 Modern Wealth Survey, which asked 1,000 adults between 21 and 75 what personal net worth it would take to feel "financially comfortable" and "wealthy." The January wave of the survey was conducted from January 9 to January 16, 2020, while the June wave was conducted between June 25 and July 2, 2020. 

The responses varied between age groups, with Gen Xers (which Schwab defines as those ages 40 to 55) needing the most to feel comfortable: $943,000 today and $1.5 million in January. 

Here's the breakdown of how much each age cohort needs to feel financially comfortable as of June 2020, according to Schwab. The numbers reported are averages.

Americans overall

  • Net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $655,000 ($934,000 in January) 
  • Net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2 million ($2.6 million in January)

Millennials (ages 24 to 39)

  • Net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $500,000 ($764,000 in January)  
  • Net worth it takes to be wealthy: $1.7 million ($2.2 million in January)

Gen X (ages 40 to 55)

  • Net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $943,000 ($1.5 million in January)
  • Net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2.1 million ($3.1 million in January)

Baby boomers (ages 56 to 74)

  • Net worth it takes to be financially comfortable: $559,000 ($716,000 in January)
  • Net worth it takes to be wealthy: $2.2 million ($2.8 million in January)

The results come as most Americans (57%) said that they were financially impacted by Covid-19, with millennials most affected (69%). Millennials also feel the most financially stressed, according to the report.

Don't miss: This calculator tells you whether or not you're middle class

Check out: The best credit cards of 2020 could earn you over $1,000 in 5 years

VIDEO11:2911:29
How a couple making $118,000 a year in Philadelphia spends their money
Millennial Money
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact