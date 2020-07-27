How the eviction crisis across the U.S. will look

A family is evicted from their Longmont, Colorado, home in September 2011.

An unprecedented eviction crisis will soon hit the U.S.

On Friday, the federal moratorium on evictions in properties with federally backed mortgages and for tenants who receive government-assisted housing expired. The Urban Institute estimated that provision covered nearly 30% of the country's rental units.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Sunday that he would extend that moratorium, but these tenants are now unprotected from eviction. At the same time, some 25 million Americans will stop receiving the $600 weekly federal unemployment checks by July 31.

And most of the statewide eviction moratoriums are winding down.

The proceedings have resumed in more than 30 states.The moratorium in Hawaii and Illinois end this week, and in August, evictions will pick up in Washington, New York and Nevada.

By one estimate, some 40 million Americans could be evicted during the public health crisis.

"It's like nothing we've ever seen," said John Pollock, coordinator of the National Coalition for a Civil Right to Counsel.

In 2016, there were 2.3 million evictions, Pollock said. "There could be that many evictions in August," he said.