When you're the first financial success in a family of immigrants, here's what you can do to help out

Monse Moreno, 33, with her mother Maria Centeno at college graduation, wants to help her parents with financial literacy. Source: Monse Moreno

It's hard to tell members of an older generation what to do with their money, says Ivory Johnson, a certified financial planner and founder of Delancey Wealth Management in Washington, D.C. Instead, he says, you might use your own financial moves as an example. For Sokunbi, meanwhile, "it's personal." As the child of Nigerian immigrants, she understands the importance her culture places on children taking care of their parents. "It doesn't matter how much your parents have or don't have," she said. "You would still make the offer to help." Even if your parents turn down the assistance, it's still important to talk about it, she says.

The many firsts

Moreno has several firsts to her credit. She was the first in her family to attend college and to work as a professional. The daughter of immigrants, she is a second-generation American, the first to be born in the U.S. And she was the first to become competent in personal finance. After graduating college, Moreno began working as a media buyer and quickly saw that the methods she used to manage a $25 million budget could work in her own life with far smaller amounts of money. It was the beginning of learning about compound interest, investing, the importance of saving and setting goals. Her annual salary at that time was $50,000 — an amount her parents had never surpassed. As she picked up knowledge, she started helping her family, who weren't as sophisticated at navigating the system.

Have the conversations that strategically guide them. And not just your parents, but your older siblings, aunts, uncles, grandparents, younger cousins. Monse Moreno personal finance blogger

"I helped my sister sell our parents on the idea of [my sister] getting a job and putting 50% of every paycheck into an IRA," she said. Her father thought he, too, had an IRA at his credit union. However, "I found out it was a savings account masked as an IRA," said Moreno. "He said, 'It hasn't grown that much since I put [the money] in.'" Although her father's account had been billed as an IRA, his contributions had actually sat in cash and he'd missed out on the years of the bull market. She also helped her parents learn what Social Security benefits they might one day be eligible for. Sometimes they pushed back. "Their pay world was very different," she said. In fact, her family has in fact made sound financial decisions. They own their home, for instance, but gaps in their knowledge remain. Recently she helped her parents with their credit scores. "They had great credit but didn't know it," she said.

krisanapong detraphiphat | Moment | Getty Images

Moreno's mother, Maria Centeno, 53, is proud of her daughter — though she admits there were some arguments along the way, like when her daughter encouraged her to ditch credit cards. "At the beginning I got mad," said Centeno, who lives in Aurora, Illinois. "I didn't like it." When Centeno argued that she'd be able to make the payments with her overtime pay, Moreno just repeated, "If you don't need it, you don't buy it." "She started doing my budget every year," Centeno said. "Right now, I listen to her. "I don't owe anything on my credit cards and my house is about to be paid off in four, five years."

Helping parents

Athena Lent (at age 2 with her dad, Rob) says if you want your parents to learn, don't do all the work for them. Athena Lent

Athena Valentine Lent, 34, knows firsthand what happens if you don't grow up with a solid understanding of financial services. Her parents are first-generation Americans, and Lent had to figure out most of her financial life on her own. "They didn't have good money habits established, so neither did I," said Lent, a student development manager for a nonprofit in Phoenix. As a college freshman, she overdrew her checking account, which the bank closed. Then, her name was turned over to ChexSystems, a credit bureau for bank accounts, and she was unable to open a new account. She began reading personal finance blogs and turning her finances around in her early 20s. She now has her own personal finance blog. Soon she wanted to help her dad (her mom died when Lent was in high school).

Creating that positive and open environment helped him open up. There's so much shame associated with personal finance. Athena Lent personal finance blogger

At the beginning, Lent's dad refused to talk. "I don't care," he said. "Just put me on the bookshelf by your mom." He was referring to an urn with her late mother's ashes. Lent persisted and finally they did talk about the future and his finances. One thing Lent says made it possible: She emphasized that she didn't care if she was in charge of his estate or not — she just needed to know to make sure things were taken care of. "Then he opened up and began talking about how to access his life insurance policy and other plans," she said. "Creating that positive and open environment helped him open up," Lent added. "There's so much shame associated with personal finance."

Two directions

"Have the conversations that strategically guide them," Moreno said. "And not just your parents, but your older siblings, aunts, uncles, grandparents, younger cousins." That sharing of knowledge goes up, as well as down. "Reach back to the younger generation," Moreno said. You might also help coworkers: Maybe there's a 24-year-old at work Moreno feels she can help. "But also I remind her to check in with her parents, her uncle."

Lead by example

Perhaps you've just spoken to a financial advisor about disability insurance, Johnson says. You might tell your parents what you learned, and that you initially were against it until the advisor explained how expensive things could get in case of an illness. "Explain it in practical terms," Johnson said. "You have to understand the reasons parents are set in their ways — because [what they did] worked."

Talk it out

Make it a conversation and not a lesson, Sokunbi suggests. Make it compassionate by reminding them you want to make sure they're set up and making the right moves. Avoid fighting. "If it's getting uncomfortable, pause," she said. It is probably better to stick to one topic, such as having an emergency fund or avoiding phishing emails or text messages. "Pick one topic each week," she said.

Different worlds

Your parents' lack of familiarity with corporate and financial practices can strain communication. Even the phrase "money meeting" could cause discomfort. "Meetings are from the corporate world," Moreno said. "My mom works in a factory — she doesn't have meetings."

Learn, learn, learn

REB Images/Getty Images

Break down financial concepts in terms they'll understand. Lent says her dad may not immediately understand what an exchange-traded fund is, or an index fund, but he knows companies like Apple. Explain what it means to invest in a company by buying stock. "Don't dumb it down, but put it in the simplest way possible," she said.

Find trusted sources

"Sometimes telling stories works," Johnson said. You might try telling them about a friend's parents who made some financial decision. This could resonate even better if they're from the same country, Johnson says. Parents might be willing to listen to the minister or pastor of their church, Johnson says. "In a lot of countries, [older people] don't listen to kids," Johnson said. "That's an American thing." His Cuban-born mother, he says, is quick to challenge him.

Try a book

If your parents like to read or listen to audiobooks, consider giving them a financial book, Sokunbi says. She recommends "Mom and Dad, We Need to Talk" by Cameron Huddleston for having financial conversations.

Teach them to fish