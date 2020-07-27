Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Qualcomm, Apple, Biogen & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Wells Fargo upgraded PulteGroup to overweight from equal weight.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Biogen to overweight from underweight.
  • Pivotal upgraded Wolverine World Wide to buy from hold.
  • Bank of America raised its price target on Amazon to $3,280 from $3,000.
  • JPMorgan raised its price target on Apple to $425 from $365.
  • Wells Fargo raised its price target on Amazon to $3,600 from $3,000.
  • Raymond James upgraded American Airlines to market perform from underperform.
  • MKM raised its price target on Alphabet to $1,700 from $1,500.
  • JPMorgan added Qualcomm to the focus list.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Kontoor Brands to buy from sell.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Tapestry to buy from neutral.
25 September 2019, US: Jeff Bezos, head of Amazon, can be seen on the fringes of the company's novelties event. Photo: Andrej Sokolow/dpa (Photo by Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images)
picture alliance | picture alliance | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

Wells Fargo upgraded PulteGroup to overweight from equal weight

Wells Fargo upgraded the home builder and said it could no longer "sit on the sidelines" as buyers re-engage the U.S. housing market.

"Over the past several years, there have been consistent hurdles preventing us from a more constructive rating, leading us to admittedly miss some opportunities. With every PHM consumer end-market working today and a discounted valuation, we can no longer sit on the sidelines. PHM's strong June Order growth has extended into July as the average American buyer has re-engaged the housing market, while PHM's continued modest shift toward EL should augment their improving Absorptions. We have always appreciated PHM's balanced, consistent and calculated approach to its business.

Pivotal upgraded Wolverine World Wide to buy from hold

Pivotal upgraded the footwear manufacturer and said it thinks the company's sales are going to exceed expectations.

"On June 3rd, WWW provided a 2Q update, noting that sales were exceeding plan through the first nine weeks of the quarter, driven by strength in its Merrell, Saucony, Wolverine and CAT brands. At that time, the company was expecting similar trends over the balance of the quarter. We think WWW did better than this. In short, we believe the company's brands and the overall retail environment improved sequentially from April/May to June. As such, we've raised our 2Q sales and EPS estimates."