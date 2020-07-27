Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Qualcomm, Apple, Biogen & more

Pivotal upgraded the footwear manufacturer and said it thinks the company's sales are going to exceed expectations.

"On June 3rd, WWW provided a 2Q update, noting that sales were exceeding plan through the first nine weeks of the quarter, driven by strength in its Merrell, Saucony, Wolverine and CAT brands. At that time, the company was expecting similar trends over the balance of the quarter. We think WWW did better than this. In short, we believe the company's brands and the overall retail environment improved sequentially from April/May to June. As such, we've raised our 2Q sales and EPS estimates."