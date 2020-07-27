Tom Hanks sold hot dogs at Oakland A's games as a teen — see how the team is honoring the star's summer job

Today, Tom Hanks gets top-billing on movie marquees as one of the world's biggest Hollywood stars. But growing up in California's Bay Area, Hanks had a summer job selling hot dogs as a teenager.

Now, with fans and vendors barred from MLB games due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Oakland A's have found a way to honor Hanks' one-time summer job while trying to recreate something resembling a normal environment at a typical MLB game.

When the team opened its season at the Oakland Coliseum on Friday, fans watching at home could spot a cardboard cutout in the stands featuring the likeness of Hanks (using a photoshopped version of the A-list star's high school yearbook picture) dressed in a hot dog vendor's uniform.

The 64-year-old Hanks even recorded a few audio clips of him hawking stadium fare, shouting slogans such as "Hot dogs here! Colossal hot dogs!"

"It's not a ballgame without a hot dog!" Hanks cries as part of the pre-recorded shtick that the A's have pumped over their stadium's loudspeakers, along with recorded fan noise, in a further attempt to recreate the sights and sounds of a normal MLB game.

Placed in the stands behind home plate, the cutout of the "Apollo 13" and "A League of Their Own" star is among many other cardboard cutouts featuring the likenesses of A's fans — a practice that many MLB teams are implementing this season in the hopes of making MLB stadiums feel a bit less empty during this atypical baseball season.

Hanks's cutout features the star wearing a white cap and a red-and-white striped vest, in the style of the hot dog vendors who typically work games at the Oakland Coliseum in normal times.