Stock market live Monday: Dow rises 110, tech leads market gains, gold jumps to all-time high

Walgreens — Shares of the pharmacy operator fell after the company announced CEO Stefano Pessina would step down from his post.

Moderna — The drug maker's stock rose after the company said it received an additional $472 million in government assistance as the biotech company continues work on the development of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

Biogen — Biogen received a rare double upgrade from a Morgan Stanley analyst who is predicting a 30% rally for the stock over the next year.

