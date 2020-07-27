Why this tech veteran doesn't want to be just "on par" with industry diversity numbers

In the months since the police killing of George Floyd sparked global protests in support of Black lives, companies large and small have pledged millions in donations to social justice causes and made statements about creating more equitable workplaces.

But even leaders at companies known for prior diversity and inclusion achievements must contend with the fact that, in light of urgent calls to action, even recent gains in representation aren't coming fast enough.

One such leader is Judith Williams, head of people sustainability and chief D&I officer at global software giant SAP. In the two years since Williams joined, SAP has been acknowledged for its efforts to recruit and promote a diverse workforce and was named by Forbes as the best employer for diversity in 2020.

Women currently hold roughly 26% of management positions at SAP, and the company aims to reach 30% by 2022. SAP's Autism at Work program offers six weeks of pre-employment training to individuals on the autism spectrum; in 2019 the program made the most number of hires from the training group in a single year, bringing SAP's global workforce of employees with autism to more than 175 workers.

Progress elsewhere has been slower, however.

According to the most recent data provided by the company in 2016, among 19,700 U.S. workers, 68% of SAP employees are White, 23% are Asian, 4% are Hispanic or Latino, and just 3% are Black. Less than 1% of employees are American Indian, Pacific Islander, or two or more races, respectively.

With renewed attention on the dismal representation of Black employees in many industries, especially in technology, SAP announced in June a goal to double its representation of Black workers, from 3% to 6%, in the next three years.

"We're on par with tech industry," Williams says. "We're certainly not a leader yet, but our hope is to drive a pathway" for more equal representation.

Doubling Black representation at SAP in the next three years is part of a larger company goal: to make sure the workforce race and ethnicity makeup is representative of the United States, based on 2010 Census data, by the year 2030.

According to 2010 Census data, 60% of Americans are White, 19% are Hispanic or Latino, 13% are Black and 6% are Asian.