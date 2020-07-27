Watch Jamie Foxx go zero to 60 while test-driving a Tesla: 'Holler at me, Elon'

Tesla has produced more than 1 million cars in total, Elon Musk said in March, and Tesla's Model 3 has been one of the best-selling luxury vehicles in the U.S. over the past three years. But, even with Tesla's increasing popularity, there are still plenty of people out there who have never driven one of the company's electric vehicles.

Count actor and comedian Jamie Foxx among those who had yet to buy into the hype around Tesla's popular electric vehicles — until recently, that is.

In a nearly 13-minute video recently posted to Foxx's YouTube channel, the star borrows a friend's Tesla Model 3 Performance model for a test drive. On that drive, Foxx tested the Tesla's accleration and its Autopilot feature, while also showing off his comedic skills with impersonations of fellow celebrities like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and TV host Dr. Phil McGraw.

The 52-year-old Foxx, who says he had never driven a Tesla before filming the video, notes during the trip that he is a Texas native who has spent much of his life idolizing powerful, and gas-powered, cars made by brands like Ford and Chevrolet.

But Foxx quickly warms up to the Tesla Model 3, which starts at around $50,690. Foxx says in the video that he has "newfound respect" for Tesla's electric vehicles after testing the Model 3's acceleration. The car is capable of accelerating from zero to 60 MPH in as little as 3.2 seconds.

Watch the video here (though it does contain some profanity):