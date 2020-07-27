Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The move higher in stocks came as gold prices soared to a new record high . Gold futures hit an intraday high of $1,941.90 per ounce and settled 1.8% higher at $1,931.50. Monday's gain put the precious metal up more than 26% year to date, on pace for its biggest one-year gain since 2010.

Amazon gained 1.54% after several analysts hiked their 12-month price targets on the e-commerce giants. Apple also rose 2.37% and was among the best-performing Dow stocks. Facebook , Netflix , Alphabet and Microsoft ended the day higher as well.

The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting kicks off on Tuesday. McDonald's, Pfizer, Starbucks and AMD are among the companies set to report earnings.

