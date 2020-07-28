5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Wall Street under pressure after Monday's gains

Dow futures were pointing to an over 100 point decline at Tuesday's open as a slew of Dow components report earnings, the Federal Reserve kicks off its latest meeting and lawmakers work to resolve differences in the Senate and House coronavirus relief bills. Wall Street started the new week on the upside, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing up 0.4% on Monday.

Dow stock Pfizer gained about 3% in Tuesday's premarket after reporting second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations. The American drugmaker also raised guidance. On Monday evening, Pfizer and German biotech BioNTech began late-stage study for their potential coronavirus vaccine. Earlier in the day, U.S.-based Moderna started its late-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial.

2. Second-quarter earnings continue to pour in

3. Republicans, Democrats work on new coronavirus bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Monday, July 27, 2020. Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

How to handle the end-of-the-month expiration of the $600 per week federal boost to state unemployment benefits may prove to be a tough sticking point between Republicans and Democrats looking to craft a coronavirus relief bill compromise. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled Monday afternoon the GOP's approximately $1 trillion proposal, including a provision to set the federal jobless insurance boost to 70% of a worker's previous wages. In their $3.4 trillion coronavirus relief measure, passed in May, House Democrats want to extend the weekly $600 bump to January. Both the Republican and Democratic bills include another round of direct payments to Americans.

4. Fed begins two-day July meeting

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives a press briefing after the surprise announcement the FED will cut interest rates on March 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. Eric Baradat | AFP | Getty Images

As Capitol Hill tries to agree on new Covid-19 aid, the Federal Reserve starts its two-day July policy meeting on Tuesday, followed by an interest rate decision on Wednesday. No policy or rate changes are forecast. However, central bankers are expected to reassure financial markets that they will continue to use their extraordinary programs to help the economy. The Fed's policymaking committee decided to maintain the target range for the overnight fed funds rate at 0%-0.25% at its last meeting in June as it continued to assess the impact of the pandemic on U.S. economic growth.

5. Coronavirus cases appear to slow in key hot spot states

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a tour of the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where components for a potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate are being developed, in Morrrisville, North Carolina, July 27, 2020. Carlos Barria | Reuters