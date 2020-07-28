Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Shopify, Tesla, Alphabet & more

Seaport initiated Mondelez and Kellogg as buy and said it was focused on companies that will come through stronger after the coronavirus crisis passes.

"We are initiating coverage of seven food companies, including ADM, K, MDLZ, and SMPL with a Buy rating; and ANDE, BGS, and TSN with a Neutral rating. The food industry landscape changed dramatically with COVID-19 last March, and there is no recent historical period to even begin comparing how the industry may fare over the next 1-2 years. Therefore, we are focused on companies where earnings projections may appear either significantly under or overstated, and companies that should come through the back end of COVID-19 as stronger entities."