Bernstein downgrades Tesla, calls valuation 'mind-boggling' and 'unprecedented' since tech bubble

Michael Bloom
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla.
Joshua Lott | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi, a top technology analyst, downgraded Tesla on Tuesday morning, saying clients should sell the red hot stock because it's just too overvalued.

The firm lowered its rating to underperform from market perform.