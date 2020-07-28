Founder of multimillion-dollar company Birchbox: This is the side hustle I'd start now

Birchbox co-founder and CEO Katia Beauchamp built the multimillion-dollar beauty sample subscription company from scratch, and as of 2019 it had over 1 million subscribers.

So, if Beauchamp had to start a side hustle today to make extra money, what would she do?

"My next side hustle would be a business that offers solutions for new mothers who are breastfeeding," Beauchamp tells CNBC Make It.

As a mother of four, Beauchamp is inspired by her own experience, as "each pregnancy has brought its own unique challenges," she says.

"There always seems to be new fads or best practices of the moment," when it comes to breast-feeding, says Beauchamp. "I found myself going back to the drawing board each time, looking for the best information and latest products to help."

So as a side hustle, Beauchamp would create "a one-stop shop for all things lactation."

Beauchamp says she would emulate Food52 — a website with recipes, advice and e-commerce, which has a strong community and sells both other brands and its own line of products.

"The business would include virtual and/or in-person consultations," Beauchamp says, and she imagines supplying an "easy-to-read toolkit with all the basics, and a marketplace consolidating everything you need, from pumps, to supplements and beyond."

It's a growing industry: The breast-feeding accessories market will exceed $1.6 billion by 2025, according to Market Study Report.

"The goal would be to help women navigate challenges around lactation and milk production, offer consolidated, accurate and easy to understand tips and tricks for healthy and comfortable breastfeeding, and additional information on how to protect their breasts and preserve aesthetics."

"I'm imagining the time it would have saved me to have everything in one trusted place," Beauchamp says. "I'd love to do that for other women."

Check out: The best credit cards of 2020 could earn you over $1,000 in 5 years

Don't miss: