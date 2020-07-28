Emmys 2020: The complete list of nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses with awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series in the press room during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' 72nd annual Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 20, but who will be in the running?

On Tuesday, Leslie Jones ("SNL"), Laverne Cox ("Orange is the New Black"), Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black") unveiled the nominees — both in front of and behind the camera.

It's unlikely that the coronavirus pandemic will have impacted too many of the nominations this year, as the majority of TV shows are shot well ahead of their air date. Shows that are included in this year's selection of nominees had to have aired or been made available on a streaming platform between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020.

This year's Emmys were already expected to be different from years past, as a number of high-profile shows that often swept their categories have ended. "Game of Thrones," "Veep" and "Fleabag" are just three of the shows that will be absent from awards contention.

Still, the top contenders are not likely to be new shows. HBO's "Succession," Netflix's "Ozark" and Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" are expected to earn nominations in the drama categories. But new entrant "Watchmen" could snag a few nods.

"Schitt's Creek," which has garnered fan fervor in recent years, is likely a frontrunner in the comedy category.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will feature 26 different categories ranging from acting and writing awards to awards for different types of programs — comedies, dramas and talk shows, among others.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the live show, although it is unclear what precautions will be put in place to ensure the safety of all attendees. The format and production of the awards show could differ this year.

The Creative Arts Emmys, which typically place a week before the live broadcast Emmys ceremony, recognize technical achievements and are not included in the program. These awards go to cinematographers, casting directors and sound editors, among others.

This year the Creative Arts Emmys will be hosting a virtual ceremony instead of having people pack into an auditorium as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. The Governors Ball dinners, the official afterparties for the Emmys, have also been canceled.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson — "Black-ish" (ABC)

Don Cheadle — "Black Monday" (Showtime)

Ted Danson — "The Good Place" (NBC)

Michael Douglas — "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

Eugene Levy — "Schitt's Creek" (CBC Television)

Ramy Youssef — "Ramy" (Hulu)



