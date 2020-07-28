Germany advises against travel to virus-hit Spanish regions

A ticket agent helps travelers arriving on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany before travel restrictions are enacted hours later on flights from Europe entering the U.S. because of concerns of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Denver International Airport outside Denver, Colorado, U.S. March 13, 2020.

Germany's foreign ministry on Tuesday advised holidaymakers not to travel to several Spanish regions including Catalonia, home to Barcelona, that have seen coronavirus infection rates rise.

"We currently advise against unnecessary tourist trips to the autonomous communities of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre due to high infection numbers and local lockdowns," the ministry said on its website.

Spain's rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted most regions to impose rules for masks to be worn everywhere and, in several areas including Barcelona, calls for people to stay at home.