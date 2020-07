Gold bars sit in a vault at the Perth Mint Refinery, operated by Gold Corp, in Perth, Australia, on August 9, 2018.

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Despite the record rally in gold and silver this year, which has seen the former hit a new all-time high, Goldman Sachs believes prices will continue to rise as "real concerns" emerge around the longevity of the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency.