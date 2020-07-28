Skip Navigation
Goldman Sachs upgrades Shopify to buy, admits to missing 140% rally this year

Yun Li@YunLi626
In this photo illustration the logo of Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc. is displayed on a smartphone.
Thomas Trutschel | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs issued a mea culpa on Shopify Tuesday, upgrading the Canadian e-commerce start-up after missing its massive run this year.