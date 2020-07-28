Investors to get a preview of what could become a bigger campaign against Big Tech under Democrats

No matter which party wins the White House in November, Big Tech is likely to be under siege.

But strategists say life would be more miserable for U.S. technology companies should there be a Democratic sweep, where former Vice President Joe Biden wins the White House and the Republican majority is unseated in the Senate. That would give Democrats control of Congress for the first time in a decade.

Investors will get a preview Wednesday of what could become a bigger campaign against tech under Democrats, when four titans of big tech testify before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee. Apple CEO Tim Cook; Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos; Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai have been called to discuss their companies' market dominance.

Strategists say the companies face the risk of a forced breakup, regardless of whether President Donald Trump retains the White House. According to RealClearPolitics.com, Biden leads by an average 9 percentage points in major polls and Senate races are a toss up in seven states.