Patrick Mahomes grows business empire with ownership stake in Kansas City Royals

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning quarterback can now add Major League Baseball owner to his long list of accolades. The Kansas City Royals announced on Tuesday, that Patrick Mahomes is the newest member of the team's ownership group.

"We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise," John Sherman, Chairman, CEO and Principal owner of the Royals, said in a statement.

Mahomes, at 24 years old, will be the youngest part owner in sports history. The team did not say how much of a stake he took in the team, or his stake's value.

"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said in a statement. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

While Mahomes is most well known for throwing touchdown passes, he also has history with baseball.

At Texas Tech where he attended college, Mahomes played both football and baseball until his sophomore year, when he decided to focus on football.

Mahomes' father Pat was also a pitcher in the Majors for 11 seasons.

Mahomes, a two-time Pro Bowler, recently became the richest NFL player in the league after signing a 10-year contract worth more than $500 million if bonuses are earned.

The star quarterback also has a wide portfolio of endorsement deals that includes: Adidas, Bose, Coca-Cola, State Farm and many others.

The Kansas City Royals are valued at just over $1 billion, according to Forbes. Entrepreneur and Cleveland Indians minority owner John Sherman purchased the team from David Glass in November 2019.

"Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field," Sherman said in a statement.