Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: FireEye, AMD, Visa and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Starbucks — Shares of the coffee giant jumped 5% in extended trading after the company posted its third-quarter financial results. The company reported a third-quarter loss of 46 cents per share excluding some items on revenues of $4.22 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected as a loss of 59 cents per share on revenues of $4.07 billion. Starbucks said same-store sales plummeted 40% amid the coronavirus crisis.

FireEye — Shares of the cybersecurity company jumped 12% in extended trading after FireEye released its second-quarter financial results. FireEye posted earnings of 9 cents per share excluding some items and a record high quarterly revenue of $229.9 million. Refinitiv analysts had expected a loss of 2 cents per share and $214.8 million in revenue.

Amgen — The biotechnology company's stock fell about 2% in extended trading after Amgen released its second-quarter earnings. Amgen reported earnings of $4.25 per share excluding some items on revenues of $6.21 billion, compared to Refinitiv analysts' earnings estimates of $3.82 per share and $6.19 billion in revenue.

Visa — Visa's stock fell 2% in extended trading after the financial services company reported its third-quarter financial results. Visa said it had earnings of $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion. Refinitiv analysts' estimated earnings of $1.03 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.

eBay — Shares of the e-commerce company dropped 3% after the closing bell. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.08 per share excluding some items on revenues of $2.87 billion, compared to Refinitiv analysts' earnings expectations of $1.06 per share on revenues of $2.80 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices — The semiconductor company's stock climbed about 10% in extended trading after the company posted its second-quarter financial results. AMD reported second-quarter earnings of 18 cents per share excluding some items on revenues of $1.93 billion, compared to an earnings estimate of 16 cents per share on revenues of $1.86 billion, according to Refinitiv.

AMC — Shares of the movie theater company soared after the closing bell before falling more than 2%. AMC and Universal Studios announced an agreement Tuesday that will allow AMC to show Universal films and provide Universal a smaller window that lets the studio take its titles on-demand sooner. NBCUniversal is the parent company of Universal Studios and CNBC.

Eastman Kodak — Eastman Kodak's stock climbed 36% in extended trading after soaring more than 200% earlier in the day. In a Tuesday evening briefing, President Donald Trump discussed the deal with Kodak, in which the company will help create pharmaceutical ingredients. Kodak received a $765 million government loan under the Defense Production Act.

Seagate Technology — Shares of the data storage company fell 7% in extended trading after the company announced fourth-quarter financial results. Seagate reported earnings of $1.20 per share and revenues of $2.52 billion, falling short of Refinitiv analysts' estimates of earnings of $1.29 per share and revenues of $2.61 billion. The company cited continued economic uncertainty and Covid-19-related disruptions as factors that impacted demand.

ONEOK — ONEOK's stock dropped 4% in extended trading after the company released its second-quarter financial results. ONEOK reported earnings of 32 cents per share while FactSet analysts had expected earnings of 49 cents per share.

L Brands — Shares of the parent company of Victoria's Secret climbed 14% in extended trading after L Brands announced it is preparing to lay off 15% of its corporate workforce as part of cost-cutting measures in response to the pandemic.