These 'pandemic leaders' are still cheap, according to Credit Suisse

A pedestrian wearing a face mask looks at a smartphone while passing in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, on Monday, July 20, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Some of the stocks that held up best during the dramatic sell-off in February and March look relatively cheap after the market rebound, according to a new note from Credit Suisse.

The firm's analysts identified "pandemic leaders" that investors seemed to prefer during the worst days of the market and found that, despite that resilience, some have actually underperformed the market year to date.

"The speed and magnitude of the market's decline and recovery has likely created new opportunities," the note said.