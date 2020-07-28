Trump says he still thinks hydroxychloroquine works in treating early stage coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force news briefing at the White House in Washington, July 28, 2020.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he still thinks hydroxychloroquine works against Covid-19 despite mounting evidence that the malaria drug is ineffective in treating the virus.

Trump was asked by a reporter about a video that went viral across social media platforms that claimed hydroxychloroquine is "a cure for Covid" and "you don't need a mask" to slow the spread of coronavirus. The video, which Trump shared on Twitter, was labeled as containing misleading information and has since been taken down.

"I wasn't making claims," Trump said of his tweet, noting that he was passing along recommendations from other people, including doctors.

"Many doctors think it is extremely successful, the hydroxychloroquine coupled with the zinc and perhaps the azithromycin," he said. "Many doctors think it's extremely good, and some people don't."

He acknowledged that support for the drug has become political, largely because he's supported it in the past.

"I happen to believe in it. I would take it. As you know, I took it for a 14-day period. And as you know, I'm here. I happen to think it works in the early stages," he said.

In addition to treating malaria, hydroxychloroquine is often used by doctors to treat rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. It is known to have serious side effects, including muscle weakness and heart arrhythmia. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration pulled its authorization for emergency use after determining it was "unlikely" to be effective in treating people with Covid-19.

