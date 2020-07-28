U.S. Treasury yields higher ahead of Fed meeting

At around 2:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at 0.6266% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also moved higher at 1.2791%. Yields have an inverse relationship to prices.

U.S. government debt prices moved lower on Tuesday morning ahead of a new Federal Reserve meeting.

On the data front, there will be consumer confidence numbers, housing vacancies and the Richmond Fed surveys due at 10 a.m. ET. The Dallas Fed services survey will be out at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Fed is starting Tuesday its two-day meeting, with traders contemplating rising coronavirus cases and a Republican virus relief plan, which was unveiled on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Treasury will auction $24 billion in two-year floating rate notes and $44 billion in seven-year notes.