Watch live: Trump holds briefing as Congress debates coronavirus relief bill

President Donald Trump is expected to speak at a coronavirus news briefing on Tuesday, as the number of confirmed cases continues to spike nationwide.

The briefing also comes as Senate Republicans unveiled the components of their latest coronavirus relief plan, which includes another round of $1,200 stimulus checks and $500 payments for dependents of any age.

Trump resumed news briefings on the virus last week, after indicating about three months ago that there would not be any others. Members of the coronavirus task force were not in attendance for any of the briefings last week, and there is no indication that anyone from it will be there during Tuesday's briefing.

The White House coronavirus task force, which is led by Vice President Mike Pence and includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, had regularly held briefings on Covid-19 earlier this year.

The president had attended those near-daily briefings. But they ended in late April, shortly after Trump speculated about whether disinfectants could be injected into people to treat the virus. He later claimed he had posed that question sarcastically.

The coronavirus outbreak has spread worldwide, with more than 16.4 million confirmed cases and over 654,300 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has had more than 4.2 million cases and at least 148,000 deaths, according to the latest tallies, more than any other country.

-- CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.

