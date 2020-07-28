Watch live: White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci interviewed by Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 3:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Reuters international news agency is interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, as the nation struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The interview Tuesday comes as some coronavirus outbreaks in the South appear to be showing signs of slowing after states delayed or rolled back their reopening plans. However, Fauci told ABC "Good Morning America" earlier Tuesday that he's concerned about the virus spreading to other states, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and Ohio.

He said the so-called positivity rate, or the percentage of tests run that are positive, appears to be rising in those states.

"That's a surefire sign that you've got to be really careful," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Good Morning America.

Fauci also defended his work advising the public on the coronavirus pandemic, saying he has not misled the American public "under any circumstances." The comment came in response to retweets on Twitter from President Donald Trump on Monday evening accusing Fauci of misleading Americans.

"I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances," he said.

— CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace Jr. contributed to this report.

