Here's what every major analyst expects from Amazon earnings Thursday

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos addresses the audience during a keynote session at the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas on June 6, 2019.

Wall Street analysts have been touting Amazon as the ultimate beneficiary of the coronavirus pandemic. Now the company has a chance to prove it when it reports second-quarter earnings on Thursday after the bell.

Part of the so-called FAANG basket of stocks, which also includes Facebook, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet, the shares have gained more than 60% this year.

Revenue growth is widely seen as the key catalyst to watch both in e-commerce and the company's cloud unit, Amazon Web Services, according to analysts.

Amazon had previously said it planned to spend its $4 billion second-quarter profit on coronavirus related expenses but most analysts don't expect it to have a material effect on the company.

And many analysts still see more upside in shares of the e-commerce giant as they've scrambled to raise their price targets in recent weeks as well.

Here's what analysts are saying about the company's upcoming earnings report: