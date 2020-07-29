Asia Pacific stocks mixed ahead of U.S. Fed rate decision; Japan's Nissan Motor plunges

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

In South Korea, the Kospi was fractionally higher in early trade. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia advanced 0.23%.

Japanese stocks lagged regionally, with the Nikkei 225 slipping 0.6% while the Topix index declined 0.88%. Shares of Japanese automaker Nissan Motor plummeted more than 6% after the company on Tuesday forecast a 470 billion yen loss for the fiscal year 2020.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded about 0.1% higher.

Investor focus will likely be on the upcoming rate decision by the Fed, expected to be out sometime on Wednesday stateside.

"The (Federal Open Market Committee) will be the firm focus of market participants over the next 24 hours," Kim Mundy, an economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.

"We expect that the FOMC will remain dovish and acknowledge that the US economic outlook has deteriorated since the 11 June meeting," Mundy said. "Since 11 June, there have been more than 2 million new coronavirus cases in the US. This has slowed re‑opening efforts in some US states and as a result, increased the uncertainty around the pace of the US economic recovery."

On the economic data front, Australia's Consumer Price Index for the second quarter is expected to be released at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.