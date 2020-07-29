BlackRock's Rieder says dollar decline to continue, reflects growing U.S. debt

BlackRock's Rick Rieder said the dollar's decline is reflecting the ballooning U.S. budget deficit and growing debt, as Congress plans another $1 trillion dollar plus spending package to help the economy.

"I think we're in a different regime around the dollar," said Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income, said in a telephone interview. He said the dollar has weakened particularly against the euro, amid the backdrop of uncertainty about the economy, the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S., and the amount of fiscal spending coming from Washington.

Rieder said a debate is beginning to emerge about the level of debt the U.S. is taking on to fight the virus. The federal budget deficit was estimated to be a record $2.7 trillion for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, according to the Congressional Budget Office estimates.