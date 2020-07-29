Buy Tesla on a Biden win — Here are RBC's individual stock plays for the election

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

Regardless of who wins the 2020 presidential election, stock pickers will likely have their hands full trying to navigate the different policy priorities of one of two candidates.

RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday published for its clients a list of stocks to watch based on whether they think President Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden will win on Election Night.

The team, which broke their picks down by industry, noted that most analysts believe a strong election cycle for Democrats spells headwinds for the industries they research.