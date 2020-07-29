Coronavirus live updates: California, Florida, Texas report record-high average daily deaths

LIVE UPDATES
President Donald Trump continues to publicly tout the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a Covid-19 treatment, despite scientific research that has shown no benefit of the drug for coronavirus patients. Across the country, cases are still increasing by the tens of thousands and the U.S. reports nearly 1,000 deaths, on average, every day. California, Florida, Texas and several other hard-hit states recorded record-high average deaths this week.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: