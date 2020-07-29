Skip Navigation
Coronavirus live updates: California, Florida, Texas report record-high average daily deaths

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

President Donald Trump continues to publicly tout the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a Covid-19 treatment, despite scientific research that has shown no benefit of the drug for coronavirus patients. Across the country, cases are still increasing by the tens of thousands and the U.S. reports nearly 1,000 deaths, on average, every day. California, Florida, Texas and several other hard-hit states recorded record-high average deaths this week

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 16.7 million
  • Global deaths: At least 660,900
  • U.S. cases: More than 4.3 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 149,200