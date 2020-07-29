Dr. Fauci says all the 'valid' scientific data shows hydroxychloroquine isn't effective in treating coronavirus

Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before the US Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine COVID-19, "focusing on lessons learned to prepare for the next pandemic", on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 23, 2020.

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that all the "valid" scientific data shows malaria drug hydroxychloroquine isn't effective in treating the coronavirus, contradicting President Donald Trump's opinion of the drug.

"You look at the scientific data and the evidence. And the scientific data ... on trials that are valid, that were randomized and controlled in the proper way, all of those trials show consistently that hydroxychloroquine is not effective in the treatment of coronavirus disease or Covid-19," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said during an interview on MSNBC.

