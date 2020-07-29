Elon Musk says DeepMind is his 'top concern' when it comes to A.I.

Elon Musk believes that London research lab DeepMind is a "top concern" when it comes to artificial intelligence.

DeepMind was acquired by Google in 2014 for a reported $600 million. The research lab, led by chief executive Demis Hassabis, is best-known for developing AI systems that can play games better than any human.

"Just the nature of the AI that they're building is one that crushes all humans at all games," Musk told The New York Times in an interview published on Saturday. "I mean, it's basically the plotline in 'War Games.'"

DeepMind declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.

Musk has repeatedly warned that AI will soon become just as smart as humans and said that when it does we should all be scared because humanity's very existence is at stake.

The tech billionaire, who profited from an early investment in DeepMind, told The New York Times that his experience of working with AI at Tesla means he is able to say with confidence "that we're headed toward a situation where AI is vastly smarter than humans." He said he believes the time frame is less than five years. "That doesn't mean everything goes to hell in five years. It just means that things get unstable or weird," he said.

Musk co-founded the OpenAI research lab in San Francisco in 2015, one year after Google acquired DeepMind. Set up with an initial $1 billion pledge that was later matched by Microsoft, OpenAI says its mission is to ensure AI benefits all of humanity. In February 2018, Musk left the OpenAI board but he continues to donate and advise the organization.