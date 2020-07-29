Gold hits an all-time high, but Warren Buffett doesn't buy it. Should you?

Gold. It has always held a special place in many people's hearts. It is beautiful to behold; it is malleable; it can be used for jewelry or just held as a store of value.

Midas turned everything to gold. If something is really valuable, it is said to be "good as gold."

But should you own gold?

That depends a lot on how you view the world, and on how you view gold. What are you buying it for? Because you love its physical beauty? As an investment? As protection against uncertainty?



Years ago it was difficult to own gold. You had to purchase physical gold in the form of bullion (gold bars) or coins. Investing in gold futures was also complicated.

It's much easier to own gold today. You can still own physical gold directly, but now many investors own gold through exchange-traded funds. In most cases, the gold is held in storage in a vault. The largest gold ETF, the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), is one of the largest ETFs in the world, with $85 billion in assets.